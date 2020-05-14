Size Doesn't Matter for New Antman Nendoroid from Good Smile

Antman has entered the Endgame as the newest Avenger to get a Nendoroid figure. Good Smile Company is expanding its on-going Avengers Universe with this new figure. Antman is packed with a bunch of miniature detail and quite a few fun accessories. This deluxe figure will come with three interchangeable hands and two head sculpts. One of the head sculpts will feature an unmasked version of Antman showing off Scott Lang. This figure will also feature two miniature characters as Wasp and Antman shrink on down. Wasp will come with extra posing rods to pose them fighting together. The miniature Antman will go great with the expanded effect accessory to show off his unique growing powers. The last accessory that he comes with is a miniature version of the brown van with the time machine in the back. This will allow some great scenes to be recreated with other Avengers Nendoroid figures.

Good Smile Company really packed in the accessories with this Antman figure. The added miniature versions of Wasp and himself are a nice touch. This will allow a huge variety of new scenes to recreate and some amazing posing situations. This is a must have figure for any fan of Avengers: Endgame or of Antman. He will be priced at roughly $79 and is set to release in October 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here. I'm sure more Avengers will be getting the Nendoroid treatment with Good Smile Company so stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool!

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a DX Nendoroid of Ant-Man! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. The Nendoroid can be displayed with either his mask on or off as well. Miniaturized versions of Ant-Man and the Wasp are included with independent support arms as well, allowing you to recreate scenes of them fighting together! The DX version also includes effect parts to recreate scenes of him growing from miniature size, a special Nendoroid base to recreate the final scene from the film, and a miniature version of the brown van! Be sure to add him to your collection!"