Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Dinobots Sludge and Swoop Set Debuts from Hasbro

Embrace the world of Transformers as Hasbro is back with some brand new two pack sets including Dinobots Swoop and Sludge

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Transformers G2 Dinobot Swoop and Sludge 2-Pack in bold '90s-inspired colors

Leader-class figures feature detailed poseability and transform in 21 and 31 steps respectively

Includes five accessories—blasters and swords attach in both robot and dinosaur modes

Pre-order the Transformers Dinobots set now from Hasbro Pulse for $109.99, releasing May 2026

A new Transformers Age of the Primes G2 2-Pack has arrived as things get prehistoric with Dinobot Swoop & Sludge. Two of the most iconic members of the legendary Dinobots are roaring back into action with wild and fresh '90s-inspired G2 colors. As part of the fan-focused Generations Selects line, this leader-class duo features Swoop, the team's airborne pteranodon scout who transforms in 21 steps. Sludge, on the other hand, is the Transformers Dinobots heavy-hitting brontosaurus who shifts forms in 31 steps.

Both of these dinos stand roughly 8.5" tall and come equipped with five accessories, with blasters and swords perfect for unleashing their Jurassic moves. These powerful dinosaur warriors favor smashing over strategy and follow their own rules, but are fiercely loyal to their teammates. Swoop and Sludge will be able to join Hasbro's previous G2 set with Slug and Snarl, already in action. Dinobots collectors can already pre-order this impressive 2-Pack on Hasbro Pulse right now for $109.99 with a May 2026 release date.

Transformers G2 Dinobot Swoop and G2 Dinobot Sludge

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like blasters and swords, this Transformers action figure set makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Generations Selects Age of the Primes Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Dinobot Slug, Dinobot Snarl, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

8.5-INCH LEADER CLASS G2 DINOBOT 2-PACK: Set includes articulated G2 Dinobot Swoop and G2 Dinobot Sludge Transformers action figures

DINOBOT SWOOP FIGURE: The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) G2 Dinobot Swoop action figure converts between robot and pteranodon dinosaur in 21 steps

DINOBOT SLUDGE FIGURE: The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) G2 Universe Dinobot Sludge action figure converts between robot and brontosaurus dinosaur in 31 steps

ACCESSORIES ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Set includes 3 blasters and 2 swords that attach in both modes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!