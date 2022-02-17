Halo 3 Master Chief Legendary Edition Gaming Head Statue Debuts

Gaming Heads has just revealed their newest video game statue as we return back to Halo 3 with a new Master Chief statue. Coming in at 19" tall, Master Chief Legendary Edition will feature the deadly soldier on rocky terrain with an Energy Sword in hand. The statue stays faithful to the Halo 3 design and will also include some swappable hand parts. Spartan 117 will be limited to only 500 pieces, making it a necessary and impressive piece to add to any gamers growing Halo collection. Only the Legendary Edition is being offered at the moment but the standard edition will also be arriving soon. The Halo 3 Master Chief Gaming Heads Legendary Edition statue is priced at $569.99 and set to release in Q2 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out more of the incredible Gaming Heads statue to step your collection up a notch.

"Halo 3: Master Chief (Legendary Edition) Statue – It's the year 2552 and time for Master Chief to wake up and again save humanity from the Covenant. This is our second Halo statue and follows our Halo Infinite: Master Chief v Escharum diorama. This striking statue shows the Master Chief from Halo 3 traversing a rocky outcrop ready to deal the Covenant a fatal blow. Spartan 117 is holding his Energy Sword outstretched and prepared to strike while his left hand is open and ready to deal with whoever and whatever crosses his path."

"The Legendary edition Master Chief statue is only available here at Gaming Heads. The statue has the Master Chief with a clenched left fist ready for close combat. The Legendary edition also includes the open left hand that come with the Standard edition statue. This Master Chief statue is approximately 1:4 scale and stands about 48cm (19″) tall (including the base), an impressive 60cm (23.5″) wide to the tip of his Energy Sword, is made using polystone resin and is meticulously hand-crafted and painted by artisans*. The Legendary edition Master Chief statue is also available as a Standard edition statue. Each statue comes in deluxe full-color packaging, has a validation card and a hand-numbered base."

The Master Chief (Legendary edition) statue measurements (approximate):

Height: 48.0cm (19″) (i.e. from the bottom of the base to the top of the assault rifle on Master Chief's back)

Length: 43.0cm (17″)

Width: 60.0cm (23.5″)

Weight: 11.2kg (28.5lbs)

Limited to only 500 diorama worldwide.