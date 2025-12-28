Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: asmus toys, evil dead

Asmus Toys Reveals Updated Evil Dead II Ash Williams 1/6 Figure

Return to the Cabin in the Woods with Asmus Toys as they debut their new Ash Williams figure that is updated with new accessories

Article Summary Asmus Toys unveils an updated 1/6 scale Evil Dead II Ash Williams figure packed with new accessories.

Figure includes multiple head sculpts, battle-damaged clothing, signature weapons, and Deadite heads.

Luxury Edition offers a detailed cabin diorama, Deadite Linda, Henrietta figure, and interactive accessories.

Pre-orders are open now for $285 or $350, with a scheduled Evil Dead II Ash Williams release in April 2026.

Evil Dead II famously opens by retelling the core events of The Evil Dead, not as a simple recap but as a creative reset. Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell lacked the rights to the original film, but wanted to welcome new audiences. They also used this opportunity to radically shift the tone from grim low-budget horror to frantic, slapstick horror-comedy. By compressing the premise into a short, reworked opening, the film clears away strict continuity and reintroduces Ash as a more exaggerated and chaotic hero, which would only establish him as a horror icon for years to come.

That larger-than-life version of Ash is exactly what the newly revealed Asmus Toys Evil Dead II Luxury Edition captures. Drawing specifically from the sequel, the figure embraces the film's heightened energy with multiple expressive head sculpts, battle-damaged clothing, and signature weapons. Two versions are offered, with the Luxury Edition getting an elaborate cabin diorama with Deadeye Linda and Henrietta. Collectors will be able to keep Ash locked and loaded with his boomstick, Mandarin Dagger, and chainsaw that can be attached to his wrist. Pre-orders for both are already live for $285 or $350 for the Luxury, with an April 2026 release date.

Asmus Toys Evil Dead II Series: Ash Williams Luxury Edition

"The Evil Dead II Ash Williams Sixth Scale Figure features authentic and detailed fully realistic likeness from the feature film EVIL DEAD II directed by Sam Raimi in 1987. From the scene when Ash has decided to stand up to fight against the evil and retrieve the book."

Special features in weapons:



One axe

One copy of Necronomicon

One chainsaw in metal blade (can be attached by magnet at wrist joint)

One boomstick

One Kandarian Dagger

One chainsaw

Special Accessories:

One Deadite Henrietta head

One Asmus Toys figure stand

Luxury Edition also includes:

One Deadite Linda head

One operable bench vise (for Deadite Linda)

One Deadlite Henrietta figure, interact with the cabinet stage

One cabinet diorama stage and back drop with operable basement door.

