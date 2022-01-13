Batman Dons His DC Rebirth Batsuit Once Again with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has revealed yet another DC Multiverse figure with another Batman who is on the way. Coming out of DC Comics Rebirth, the Caped Crusader is back in his new batsuit with black, yellow, and purple accents. Standing 7" tall, Batman will come with his usual McFarlane Toys accessories with a batarang and grapnel gun. Batman is ready to be yet another figure to add to your growing DC Multiverse collection, capturing the detail from newer Detective Comics adventures. The DC Rebirth DC Multiverse Batman Action Figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live here, and he is getting an April 2022 release date. If you can not get enough of the DC Multiverse then be sure to check out some of the upcoming figures like DC Rebirth Clayface and Infinite Frontier Robin aka Damian Wayne.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice! This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back