Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, marvel, wolverine

Wolverine Slices and Dices with Uncanny Blokees Champion Class Kit

Blokees is taking over the world and we got our hands on some of the new Champion Class sets including the one and only Wolverine

Wolverine is one of the most iconic and legendary characters in Marvel Comics, known for his brutal fighting style, adamantium claws, and no-nonsense attitude. With Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan was thrown back into the spotlight, putting the character once again at the forefront of Marvel collectibles. There have been countless iterations of Wolverine across comics, films, and collectibles, and Blokees has now captured his latest design with a fun and unique model kit. Blokees has steadily been making a name for itself in the collectibles world by offering buildable kits that translate into impressive, highly articulated figures once completed. Wolverine showcases just that as he suits up in his brand new Marvel Studios costume for a new adventure.

Some of these Marvel Studios-inspired sets are starting to hit retailers like Walmart, while others are still more readily available through online import channels. One that has caught many collectors' eyes is the Wolverine kit from the Champion Class Marvel Studios wave. For science, I had to grab one up and see if the figure could hold up, and boy, I was surprised. This model was a fun and satisfying build, with Blokees capturing Wolverine's signature yellow-and-blue suit while adding a bit more structure and edge. It's not a one-to-one recreation of his on-screen or comic appearance, but the added bulk and paneling give it a unique presence that fits the line well.

The Blokees Wolverine kit comes packed with solid articulation and includes multiple accessories like swappable hands, dual head sculpts, and his iconic extended claws. The figure stands at roughly 5 inches tall once assembled, so it will not fit perfectly with your Marvel Legends release. However, snag up a few more Marvel Champion Class sets from Blokees, and you have an impressive display. There have been no issues with the Wolverine Champion Class kit; just be sure to follow the directions to the letter for the best results. Fans can purchase one of these Marvel Blokees sets online, and they can be found in Walmart stores right now.

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