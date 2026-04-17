Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: batman beyond, blokees, dc comics

Batman Beyond Takes Flight with Impressive Blokees Champion Set

Blokees is taking over the world and we got our hands on some of the new Champion Class sets including Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond showcases a futuristic evolution of the Batman legacy, and was first introduced in the animated series. Set in a cyberpunk Gotham City, the story follows Terry McGinnis, a teenager who takes up the mantle of Batman. Under the guidance of an older Bruce Wayne, Terry must navigate this new vigilante world, taking on new and old foes in the Batman mythos. There have been multiple iterations of the Beyond suit across TV, comics, and collectibles, including Blokees. Blokees has slowly been taking over the collectibles world with some impressive model kits that deliver impressive figures when fully built.

Some of the Star Wars and Marvel Comics sets are finally starting to arrive in stores like Walmart, while others are still only available via seas. One of which is the Batman Beyond kit, which adds its own twist to the infamous, futuristic Dark Knight. This model was a delight to build, and Blokees delivered an impressive suit with black-and-red deco. The suit is not as sleek as his cartoon, but as a more mechanical aspect, staying true to Terry's use of advanced technology.

The Blokees Batman Beyond kit features attachable articulated wings, swappable hands, a gun, a batarang, and a grapple gun, which is all a caped crusader needs. His build is a little more complex than some of these newer kits, and his arms don't stay in their sockets as well. However, with some time and grace, this kit is fun and will give fans an impressive 5" tall figure. The Blokees Batman Beyond figure is not available in the States yet, but hopefully, he will arrive through official channels soon.

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