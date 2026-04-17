Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

The 90s Are Calling with Marvel Legends U.S. Agent (Force Works)

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of U.S. Agent from the Force Works team

Article Summary Marvel Legends U.S. Agent (Force Works) action figure debuts in Hasbro’s Build-A-Figure wave for 2026.

Figure captures U.S. Agent's iconic 90s Force Works look with new costume and photon shield accessory.

Includes swappable hands and key Build-A-Figure parts for Marvel’s Box, part of a larger collection lineup.

Pre-orders open for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse with expected Summer 2026 release; ideal for Marvel collectors.

U.S. Agent first appeared as John Walker in Captain America #323 (1986), and was created as a more aggressive counterpart to Steve Rogers. Initially introduced as Super-Patriot, Walker was selected by the government to replace Captain America, but his violent tendencies sparked controversy, leading to his eventual downfall. He would later adopt the identity of U.S. Agent, retaining a more brutal, uncompromising approach to justice. Hasbro is now bringing the fury of U.S. Agent back with a brand new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure that captures his look from the 90s.

In the 1990s at Marvel Comics, U.S. Agent would become a key member of the team Force Works. This team was a technologically focused offshoot of the Avengers led by Iron Man. Walker is now ready for some justice with a new Marvel Legends release that includes swappable hands and his '90s photon shield. As a BAF release, Hasbro has also included a part to build Marvel's Box. The Marvel Comics Force Works U.S. Agent is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Series – U.S. Agent (Force Works)

"John Walker dons an updated U.S. Agent costume with a photon shield joining Tony Stark's Force Works team to confront modern challenges. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends U.S. Agent (Force Works) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Force Works and Avengers comics."

"The U.S. Agent (Force Works) action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories including 2 alternate hands, photon shield and 2 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure pieces. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures Lady Deadpool, Psylocke, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Dark Avengers Hawkeye, and Marvel's Marrina."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!