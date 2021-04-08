Batman The Dark Knight Returns Comes to Life With Prime 1 Studio

Batman has retired, but the time away from the streets is finally catching up to him, and it's time for a change. One of those changes is to fix Superman's lost way, and the only way to know is with some fists. Prime 1 Studios has revealed their newest DC Comics statues that bring the legendary story The Dark Knight Returns to life. Standing at a massive 43 inches tall, this statue is loading with remarkable detail that can make any collector drool. Batman is putting the pain on Superman in Crime Alley with keen attention to detail from added debris, Kryptonite Arrow, and much more.

Prime 1 Studio is offering two different versions of the statues with standard and deluxe versions. Both statues will feature LED capability giving light to Crime Alley and Batman's Armored Suit. The Deluxe will have some swappable parts for Batman with two extra head sculpts, hard attachments, and even environment swaps. This is one truly powerful statue that will be a centerpiece to any The Dark Knight Returns fan. Pre-orders for The Dark Knight Returns Batman vs. Superman Statue go live tomorrow, Thursday, April 8th, at 3:00 PM Japan Time here. The Standard gets a price tag of $2,499, while the Deluxe with added parts will be priced at $2,699, and both statues are expected to release between July and October of 2022.

"Prime 1 Studio is excited to bring you an iconic, history-making conflict come to life! We would like to announce the latest in our Ultimate Diorama Masterline series: Batman vs. Superman from one of the variants covers of The Dark Knight III – The Master Race graphic novel!"

"Coming in at a whopping 43 inches tall, our diorama statue freezes time at the exact moment Batman, decked out in state-of-the-art, anti-metahuman armor, lands a jaw-breaking punch on Superman! Situated in Crime Alley, at the site of Bruce Wayne's parents' murder by Joe Chill, our diorama includes insane detailing created by our talented studio artists: Superman clutches an arrow emitting Kryptonite gas, shot by a one-armed Green Arrow; Batman, plugged directly into Gotham City's power grid for his next powerful attack on Superman, the fabric texture of Superman's iconic costume and the gritty reality of the world they are fighting in."

"Our painters have meticulously layered our diorama piece with intricate levels of weathering, washes, and pigmentation to lend an environmental element to the statue. And to top it off, we have added impressive LED lighting to Batman's eyes and to the Crime Alley lamppost in order to complete this amazing scene! If that wasn't enough, our Deluxe Version raises the bar on this iconic battle! Switch out Batman's helmet with another version of his armor-plated and LED-illuminated helmet. Or, to make it extremely personal, have Bruce look Clark right in the eye as he punches him by switching to Batman's non-helmeted head. To complete this scene, swap the garbage on the ground with Batman's helmet that Superman has just torn off. Or, to add another angle of attack, switch out Batman's left arm with another arm holding Batman's high-decibel sonic cannon. Get ready to secure this most iconic of statue matchups! Add it to your collection today!"

Specifications:

One (1) Crime Alley themed base

LED Illuminated Batman eyes, and Crime Alley lamppost

Three (3) Interchangeable Batman portraits – DX Version

Two (2) Interchangeable Batman Left Arms – DX Version

Two (2) Interchangeable Ground Props – DX Version