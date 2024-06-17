Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, hot wheels, mattel

Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC

Mattel is already getting ready for San Diego Comic Con as they unveil their 2024 limited edition collectibles for the event

Article Summary Marvel at Mattel's SDCC 2024 Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection.

Relive Batman's evolution with six classic Batmobiles, from 1966 TV to 2022 film.

Each collectible Batmobile includes a matching mini Batman figure for display.

Secure your set for $50 on MattelCreations.com, available July 25 at 12 PM EST.

Batman is celebrating his 85th anniversary this year, and Mattel and Hot Wheels are capturing that landmark event at San Diego Comic Con. A new set of limited edition convention exclusive figures have been unveiled for the event, including a Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection. This set features six iconic Batmobiles as seen in Caped Crusader cinema over the decades from TV and film. The whole set is packed in one mighty yellow acrylic box that features a window display for each Batmobile, a themed display area, and a companion miniature Batman figure.

Kicking things off first is a return to 1966 for the Adam West era of Batman from the hit 66' TV series. Fans then get to witness the Dark Knight come to the big screen for the first time with Micheal Keaton donning the cowl for the iconic Tim Burton 1989 film. Of course, Val Kilmer join the fun from Batman Forever, followed by Hot Wheels getting animated with the Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series. The final two vehicles are the Tumbler Batmobile from The Dark Knight Trilogy and the latest iteration of the bat from the 2022 film. Each vehicle is packed with detail and will be an excellent display piece for any Batcave. The beauty is set to arrive on MattelCreations.com on July 25 at 12 PM EST for San Diego Comic Con for $50.

Hot Wheels Batmobile Collector Set

"Celebrate 85 years of Batman™ with our commemorative Hot Wheels set of Batmobile™ vehicles, as seen in the Classic TV Series (1966-1968), Batman (1989), Batman: The Animated Series (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Batman Begins (2005) and The Batman (2022). And though the designs have changed over the years, the Batmobile™ is one of the most recognizable cars ever created."

HOT WHEELS® 85th Anniversary Batmobile™ Collection

Includes six different versions of the Batmobile™ from film, TV, and animation

Comes with six mini Batman™ figures, perfectly paired with each Batmobile™

Acrylic display case with parking spots for each vehicle

Protective shell over the display case features striking Bat-Signal™

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!