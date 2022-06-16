Hasbro Unveils Obi-Wan Kenobi Mission Fleet Airspeeder Action Set

Without spoiling too much, the new Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced us to some new Rebels. One of those Rebels was Sully Stark which we are introduced to in Part VI of the new series. Without her help, our heroes could have been in some real trouble, and Hasbro is capturing the hero in action figure form. It looks like the kid-friendly Star Wars line Mission Fleet is getting a new set with Sully and her T-49 Airspeeder. Similar to the classic Snowspeeder, this ship has a blaster mounted on the back instead of the harpoon gun. Sully Stark can fit inside the speeder; she comes with a blaster, as well as a turret that may or may not attach to the Airspeeder. This is a fun new set for both adults and kids and is priced at $20.99. The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Sully Stark Mission Fleet set is set to release in Fall 2022, and while pre-orders are not live fans can find other Mission Fleet sets right here.

"STAR WARS MISSION FLEET AIRSPEEDER SHOWDOWN – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $20.99/Available: Fall 2022). Blast off into galactic action with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET AIRSPEEDER SHOWDOWN action figure set! This STAR WARS toy includes a 2.5-inch-scale Sully Stark action figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+."

"OBI-WAN KENOBI is set years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader The playset comes with the T-47 Airspeeder STAR WARS ship, featuring an opening cockpit so kids can imagine epic battles and galactic adventures. It also includes action figure accessories — projectile, projectile launcher, tripod, and a handheld blaster. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)."