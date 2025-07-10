Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Debuts Exclusive DC Comics Batman DAH for SDCC

Beast Kingdom has a few San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives up their sleeves like a new Dynamic Action Heroes Batman

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils an exclusive Batman Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure for SDCC 2025 fans and collectors.

Figure features DC Comics Modern Age Batman design with 22 points of articulation and premium materials.

Includes swappable hands, batarang, and a fabric cape inspired by iconic 1980s-90s comic book artists.

Priced at $59.99, this limited edition Batman will be available at SDCC Booth #2849 from July 24 to 27.

Batman is coming to San Diego Comic Con 2025 with another exclusive from Beast Kingdom. A new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure is on the way that will stand 8" tall, feature 22 points of articulation, and capture his DC Comics Modern Age design. The Modern Age Batman costume of the 1980s and 1990s marked a bold evolution for the Dark Knight, aligning his appearance with the grittier tone of the era's storytelling. This design was popularized in pivotal DC Comics storylines like The Dark Knight Returns, Year One, and Knightfall, where Batman's world grew darker, more psychological, and intensely grounded.

Artists like Jim Aparo, Norm Breyfogle, and later Kelley Jones gave this suit its defining looks, making it the near visual standard for the Dark Knight in the comics. Batman is now back in blue, yellow, and gray for an impressive figure that comes with a variety of swappable hands, a batarang, and a fabric cape. He will release alongside the Beast Kingdom DC Comics Kingdom Come Superman at SDCC 202,5, which will be found at Booth #2849. He is priced at $59.99 and will be offered between July 24 and 27.

Beast Kingdom – DC Comics Batman Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"This exclusive figure is built around the concept of the DC Collector's Edition Design, drawing inspiration from the classic Batman: The Golden Age version. Every detail has been faithfully recreated to capture the essence of the iconic Dark Knight. The finely sculpted facial features reflect Batman's solitude, unwavering determination, and deep sense of justice. His signature yellow-and-black bat emblem shines like a beacon of hope, while the gray-and-blue comic-style suit and premium fabric blue cape stay true to the vintage comic aesthetic. With over 22 points of articulation, this figure offers exceptional poseability and dynamic display options."

Product Features:

Head sculpt faithfully recreates Batman's comic-style facial structure and expression

Premium fabric used for Batman's costume and cape

Built on a DAH muscular body with approximately 22 points of articulation

Outfit: One velvet-textured fabric cape

