Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, dumbo, pinocchio

Beast Kingdom Unveils Adorable Mini Disney Pocket Plant Collection

Some more Disney love has arrived from Beast Kingdom as they debut their new Mini Diorama Stage Pocket Plant Collection

It is time to get your Green Thumb back as Beast Kingdom debuts its new Mini Disney Pocket Plant Collection. Releasing as part of their Mini Diorama Stage series, the world of Disney comes to life with this special six mini statue set. The series will consist of six iconic characters on their very own little plant diorama; most can be displayed all by themselves, with two who really need to stick together. This set includes Dumbo with a cactus, Pinocchio, Chip and Dale with some mushrooms, Figaro the Cat, and Baymax with some strawberries. Each D-Stage statue is packed with detail, color, and comes in at only 3" tall. Disney fans can snag up the entire Pocket Plants Series Set right here for $99.99 with a May 2024 release.

Beast Kingdom's Mini Disney Pocket Plant Collection

"Looking to add a touch of green to your home desk? If you're a Disney fan, explore a new collection of adorable pocket plants. Not only are they maintenance-free, but they also offer a unique soothing presence! Beast Kigdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to launch a new line of 'Mini Diorama Stage' figurines that take all the Disney characters loved by fans and transforiming them into the 'Disney Pocket Plant' collection. Merging the concept of green plants with some of the most popular Disney characters, fans can enjoy a tasteful, yet high-quality collection of six 'Pocket Plant' designs."

"Start the collection with Pinocchio himself as he catches a raindrop while sitting on the edge of a pot-plant. Meanwhile, Dumbo is seen carefully tending to a cactus. Chip and Dale are separately having fun with some seriously impressive-looking mushrooms. Finally, don't forget Figaro the cat as he lays back, chilling on a bed of oversized plants. So make sure your set is complete and take home a collection of cute, yet soothing designs that will bring a sense of serenity to any desk. Only available from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!