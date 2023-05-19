Spider-Gwen Gets a Limited Edition Statue from Diamond Select Toys Bring home the world of Marvel Comics with Diamond Select Toys as they debut new statues featuring iconic heroes and villains

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is heading to theaters in a couple of weeks on June 2, 2023. It'll be exciting to see the long-awaited sequel of the hit Sony Animation Spider-Man film. While some iconic spiders are not returning, like Noir, Sp//dr, and Spider-Ham, some fellow heroes are. Peter B. Parker and Spider-Gwen are making a return in the sequel, and fans cannot wait. It looks like Diamond Select Toys is releasing a 3000 piece limited edition statue of the one and only Spider-Gwen. This statue captures her design right from the pages of Marvel Comics and will stand 6 inches tall, and is packed with detail.

Gwen Stacy is depicted without her Spider-Woman mask showing off for signature Marvel Comics design. She is displayed with webbing in one hand and her mask in another while wearing a backpack. Each Spider-Gwen statue will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity showing off its limited edition nature. If you are a fan of Ghost Spider, then be sure to bring home this delightful bust to your Marvel Comics collection. Diamond Select Toys has this beauty priced at $90, set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Spider-Gwen Swings Into Action with Limited Edition Bust

"MARVEL COMICS GHOST SPIDER 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! You may know her as Spider-Gwen, but to the world she's Ghost Spider! This 1/7 scale, approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust depicts the super-heroine unmasked, with mask in hand, backpack on her back and web lines flying! Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this beautiful portrait comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"