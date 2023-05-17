Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles, Gwen Web-Swing In The City We have two new clips from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One features Gwen and Miles web-swinging around the city, and other features Miles and his parents discussing his grades.

The release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is creeping ever closer, and every frame of this movie just gets better. Now that we're in the final lap before the release date, we are starting to get full clips. And now this is your reminder that Sony is notorious for spoiling its own movies in promotional material. The first one was incredible, so the sequel should already be on your list of movies to see next month, so if you want to make sure you're not getting spoiled, maybe start avoiding stuff. We have two clips released over the last couple of days for the rest of us. The first one features a reunited Miles and Gwen web-swinging through the city and talking about the new group of Spider-People that Gwen has become associated with.

In the first movie, we got a lot about Miles and his relationship with his father but not many scenes with his mother. However, it looks like she will have a more active role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In this clip, we see Miles with his parents, and they are having a meeting about how he is doing in school. While Miles is doing well in most of his classes, there is one where he isn't acing it, and his Latina mom is not thrilled.

There is something that's really nice about the fact that the Spanglish is not at all translated, and they move seamlessly between the two languages; that is just lovely to see. If you've spent any time around Latin families [many thanks to my Latina best friend's family who hosted me for Thanksgiving several years ago, you all rule], you've seen this, and it rings very true.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.