Better Stop That Vehicle with Funko's New Marvel Rivals Pop Vinyls

Funko seems to have been at a standstill lately, but they are here to step up with new Marvel Rivals collectibles when no one else is doing it

Article Summary Marvel Rivals game debuts, thrilling players with iconic heroes on PS5, Windows, and Xbox.

Funko launches Marvel Rivals Pop Vinyls, capturing game character details impeccably.

Featured figures include Iron Man, Doctor Doom, Magneto, and the gigantic Galacta.

Pre-order now for a May 2025 release; these collectibles are a must-have for fans.

Marvel Rivals, the groundbreaking third-person hero shooter developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, has taken the gaming world by storm since its release on December 6, 2024. Available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S, this free-to-play title boasts a roster of 37 iconic Marvel characters, offering players an immersive experience inside the Marvel Multiverse. Two Doctor Dooms are battling for dominance over the multiverse, sending things into pure chaos, and now it is up to you to save it. Marvel Rivals focuses on strategic team-based combat, allowing players to assemble squads of heroes and villains, each with unique abilities that can change the tide of battle.

Building on the game's immense popularity, Funko is the first to announce the debut of its new Marvel Rivals Pop Vinyls. This initial wave features meticulously crafted Pop! Vinyl renditions of characters right from the game with the Invincible Iron Man, the Master of Magnetism Magneto, the Sinister Doctor Doom, and the cosmic entity Galacta. Each figure captures the essence of its in-game counterpart, from Iron Man and Doom's new armor and Magneto with his sword to Galacta getting an impressive and taller 6" Pop release. Collectors and Marvel Rivals fans alike will surely want to add these to their gaming collection and pre-orders are already live with a May 2025 release.

POP Games: Marvel Rivals – Galacta (MSRP: $24.99)

"POP! Galacta is here to sample your collection—just a taste! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this sassy announcer the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 6.95-inches tall."

POP Games Doctor Doom (MSRP: $12)

"POP! Doctor Doom has arrived to seize control of your collection! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this villain the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.9-inches tall."

POP Games: Magneto (MSRP: $12)

"Don't resist the pull—there's a real connection between POP! Magneto and your collection! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this hero the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.85-inches tall."

POP Games: Iron Man (MSRP: $12)

"Armor up your collection with POP! Iron Man! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this hero the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.8-inches tall."

