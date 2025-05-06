Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator

LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set

All the things that go bump in the night are coming to one spooky Haunted House set from LEGO as they debut a new Creator 3in1

Article Summary LEGO Creator introduces a 3in1 Haunted House set with 736 pieces for spooky building fun.

Build three different haunted creations: a mansion, a ghostly ship, or a haunted train set.

Includes five classic monster minifigures: skeleton, vampire, werewolf, ghost, and Frankenstein’s monster.

Packed with eerie details like a creepy tree, graveyard, and hidden ghost, launching August 1 for $89.99.

The things that go bump in the night are now coming to life as LEGO unveiled its newest LEGO Creator set. A brand new 3-in-1 creation is here as Master Builders can build and discover the spookiness of the Haunted Mansion! Coming in at 736 pieces, this new set will feature three different and spooky sets to create with a haunted house, haunted train, and haunted ship! Each ghastly creation is nicely crafted and will be a fun new set to add some spooky detail to your LEGO collection. To make things even better, five minifigures are featured here, which will consist of a skeleton, a vampire, a werewolf, a ghost with a glow in the dark cape, and Frankenstein's monster! The main haunted house will stand 9.5" tall when fully built, with tons of eerie detail being showcased on the inside. This is the closest LEGO fans have been to a Universal Monsters set, so if you love yourself some monsters, then this is a set you will not want to miss. The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Haunted Mansion is priced at $89.9,9 and it is set to arrive on August 1, 2026.

LEGO Creator 3in1 Haunted Mansion

"Play out scary stories with the LEGO® Creator 3in1 Haunted Mansion (31167) house building toy. The 2-story haunted house is packed with cool details and features, including an opening front gate, a graveyard, a detachable scary tree, an organ, a hidden ghost revealed by turning a wheel, and an opening back for more play value. Boys and girls aged 9 plus enjoy 3 building options with the same bricks: an interactive haunted house, a haunted ship toy or a haunted train set with a platform."

"Each playset comes with 5 minifigure characters: a werewolf, vampire, ghost with a glow-in-the-dark cape, Frankenstein's monster and a skeleton. LEGO Creator 3in1 sets (sold separately) inspire kids' imaginations with 3 options in every box, so they can build, rebuild and build again. 3in1 sets offer a range of models that appeal to kids' biggest passions, including superfast vehicles, amazing animals and detailed houses. Set contains 736 pieces."

