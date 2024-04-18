Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Black Series Pit Droids Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unenvied some brand new Star Wars Black Series figures from the Outer Rim

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Black Series Pit Droids Set inspired by The Mandalorian.

New set includes R5-D4 with tools, BD-72, and two Pit Droids figures.

Exclusive to Target, the set is priced at $49.99, available Summer 2024.

Pre-orders yet to go live; fans should watch for a surprise release.

Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Star Wars: The Black Series figures as fans travel back to the Outer Rim with The Mandalorian. Tatooine awaits with this new set, as droid collectors are getting an entire pit crew for this new set. The droids from Peli Motto's pit stop are coming to life as R5-D4, two Pit Droids, and BD-72 are on the way. Plenty of iconic droids are featured in the set with R5 getting quite the upgrade with tons of tools and boosters. Finally, seeing some Pit Droids come to life in The Black Series is a real treat, filling that empty void for The Phantom Menace fans. Hasbro does have this set priced at a whopping $49.99, which seems pretty high for four tiny droids. Star Wars fans will only be able to find this Droid Pit Crew set at Target Stores, with the set arriving in July 2024. Pre-orders are live through Target, so reserve one today or wait until they stock those shelves.

Collect the Right Star War Pit Crew with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4, BD-72 & PIT DROIDS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: Summer 2024) STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4, BD-72 & PIT DROIDS 4-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in THE MANDALORIAN."

"Peli Motto makes quick work of refueling and repairing battered ships with the help of R5-D4, BD-72 and a team of hyperactive pit droids. The characters included in the pack include R5-D4, BD-72 and a pair of pit droids. Fans and collectors can display these articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 4 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including tools and removable jet thrusters for R5-D4. Available this summer exclusively at Target."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!