Big Bad Toy Store Announces New & Original Figure: Agents of Omega

Big Bad Toy Store is keeping the world of toys alive as they debut a original figure with Agents of Omega: Secret of the Serpent Temple

Agents of Omega is a new and original action figure concept created by Big Bad Workshop. Similar to their Operation Monster Force line, this is a new toy-line world built around a team of fictional heroes and adventurers. The basic premise: The Agents of Omega are a daring crew of modern-day explorers, scientists, and treasure hunters on a global mission to recover legendary ancient artifacts that were once lost with the mysterious ship called The Omega. Big Bad Toy Store brings these adventures to life by taking collectors through jungle temples, sunken ruins, and even ancient tombs as they race rival factions to uncover history's secrets and powerful relics.

New pulp-style heroes are ready to join your G.I. Joe, Indiana Jones, or Marvel Legends collections, starting with the Big Bad Toy Store exclusive Agents of Omega: Secret of the Serpent Temple. This first adventure is packed with an impressive sculpt that features a variety of swappable hands, a removable beret, guns, and a snake to battle. It will be interesting to see what other adventures and villains the Big Bad Workshop will be creating for Agents of Omega. In the meantime, pre-orders for The Secret of the Serpent Temple are now live at $44.99, with a Q2 2026 release.

Agents of Omega: Secret of the Serpent Temple – BBTS Exclusive

"Agents of Omega is a daring team of modern-day adventurers on a global quest to recover legendary artifacts once lost aboard the fabled ship The Omega. When the vessel vanished centuries ago, it took with it a cargo of powerful relics said to hold the secrets of ancient civilizations."

"Now, the Agents of Omega, an elite crew of explorers, scientists, and treasure hunters, race against time and rival factions to find what remains. From sunken ruins to jungle temples and desert tombs, their missions blend high-stakes adventure with cutting-edge tech and old-world mystery. Each artifact they recover brings them closer to unlocking the true fate of The Omega and the hidden power it carried."

Contents

Alternate portrait

8 Pairs of alternate hands

Snake

Treasure map

Beret

Golden dagger

Machete

Knife

Machine gun

Pistol

Harness

Bracers

Blast effect

Stand

