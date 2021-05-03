BioWare Needs Our Help To Create The Mass Effect Omni-Blade Replica

The long-awaited Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster is almost here, and BioWare can not contain their excitement. It looks like they have announced their own Gear Store Passion Project that can bring the game's iconic Omni-Blade to life once again. Unlike the previous design, this new Omni-Blade will feature an LED effect that will bring new life to this legendary sci-fi weapon. The Omni-Blade is an actual 1:1 life-size replica that can be worn or displayed on its own, adding some flare to your N7 base. The Mass Effect Light Up Omni-Blade Replica is priced at only $59.99 and will only be created if 3,000 are sold. As I write this, they are currently just over 800, but the Mass Effect campaign is good for one month, so I have no doubt they will hit their goal. Now Mass Effect fans just need another release of the Mass Effect Replica Helmet, and they can complete their own N7 armor. Check out the full details on the campaign below, along with pictures of the Omni-Blade, and you can join the fight here.

"For years, Mass Effect fans have been asking us to bring back the wearable Omni-Blade replica. Meanwhile, those who had it were coming up with creative ways to make it light up. Help us make both dreams come true! The Mass Effect Light Up Omni-Blade Replica is our very first BioWare Gear Store Passion Project. Through this, we can work together & help each other create the awesome collectibles that you've been asking for. Help us reach our goal of 3,000 orders before the campaign ends on June 2, 2021. Husks don't stand a chance when you're wearing the Omni-Blade on your arm. In the thick of close quarter combat, this searing-hot weapon is all you really need. But with looks that could kill, you don't even have to stab with it. Are you ready to wield this gorgeous weapon?"

"This replica is based on the one we released back in 2017, but upgraded with LED lights so that you can have more fun playing with it or displaying it. Despite the upgrade, the retail price of this new version is the same as the old one. If you wanted to dress up like Commander Shepard or Pathfinder Ryder, you can just grab this easy and accurate prop, and you'll have more time to perfect your costume and character. But we have a feeling that you don't really have to be a cosplayer to want it on your arm. Because it's powered by 3 AAA batteries, you can put it on and get moving without being tethered to a power source. You'll have a blast looking at your Light Up Omni-Blade as you freely swing it around. "

"When you're not wearing it, you can dock it on its display stand to keep it safe and secure. Pick a prominent spot in your game room or wherever you show off your collection. It will have no problem standing out. Even amongst other collectibles. Even in the dark. You could even use it as mood lighting to give your room a Mass Effect ambience. Together with its transparent material, its beautiful glow really enhances the illusion that it's part-hologram like its in-game counterpart. Switch it on at night to lull yourself into dreams of exploring the galaxy—and destroying husks that get in your personal space!"