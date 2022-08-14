Boba Fett Claims His Carbonite Prize with Sideshow Collectibles

No matter what Boba Fett does, his most iconic role will be his time in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. His time on Cloud City was pretty cool, and it was the most about of time we saw him on screen and being a badass. The film ends will Boba Fett claiming his prize from Darth Vader with Han Solo in Carbonite. This was a great reward, and it even kicked off the War of the Bounty Hunter as he made his way to Jabba's Palace. Sideshow Collectible is showing off this bounty hunter with his price in their newest Premium Format Star Wars statue. The statue stands 27.75" tall and shows off Boba Fett in his Empire Strike Back armor leaning up again the Carbonate block. An impressive amount of detail was put into this statue, from light-up functions to the whole floating Han Solo Carbonite piece. A statue like this is not cheap, and Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite Format Figure comes in at $775. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the bounty hunter set to release in Q3 2023.

"Sideshow presents the Boba Fett™ and Han Solo™ in Carbonite™ Premium Format™ Figure, a new quarter-scale Star Wars™ collectible statue worthy of only the best bounty hunters in the galaxy. The Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite Premium Format Figure measures 27.75" tall and 11" wide as the renowned bounty hunter proudly poses in front of his latest trophy. The hunt for Han Solo has landed the smooth-talking smuggler in a block of carbonite, frozen for all the galaxy to see. Boba Fett casually gloats with relaxed posture while the unique presentation of this piece makes it appear as if his capture is floating above the carbon-freezing chamber base. Both the base and the carbonite block panels feature light-up elements to create an even more immersive display for the dual figures."

"The Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the iconic on-screen appearances of both beloved characters. Boba Fett can be seen wearing his signature weathered Mandalorian™ armor as it appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™. His costume includes detailed sculpture mimicking his fabric undersuit, shoulder cape, and Wookiee™ braid trophies as well as his assorted weaponry and jetpack as he reclines against Han Solo."

"Stuck in the silvery prison, the dashing Rebel rogue is sculpted with his frozen portrait, hands, and feet visible through the unique textures of the carbon-freezing process. The containment block is complete with eight side panels, making this high-value bounty a unique treasure from top to bottom. Capture a new trophy and bring home the Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite Premium Format Figure for your Star Wars collection today."