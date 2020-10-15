Boba Fett is Back in Action with New Star Wars Vintage Hasbro Reveal

Boba Fett is flying on in with the newest addition to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. Coming out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Hasbro has unveiled the full figure with a card back design. The card back image will feature Boba Fett from the Sarlacc Pit scene at the beginning of the movie. The infamous Mandalorian will come with his handy dandy blaster and will come will feature a fully detailed figure in 3.75" form. Just like previous editions of the bounty hunter, he will come with his jetpack and will also feature a fabric cape. This is one figure fans will not want to miss out on whether you're a fan of the original Star Wars trilogy or The Mandalorian.

If the rumors are true that the legendary Boba Fett is back and will appear in The Mandalorian, this will be an instant purchase this Fall. The original Mandalorian is back once again, and he is always a popular item in any generation he is in. Pre-orders for the return of the Jedi Boba Fett are not set to go live until tomorrow, October 16, 2020. He will be able to be found here as well as a variety of other retailers. Don't miss your chance at yet another Fett collectible that will be a great addition to any fans old and new.

"EXCLUSIVE REVEAL! Introducing the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure, featuring premium detail and design inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. During Luke Skywalker's daring rescue of Han Solo above the Sarlacc, Boba Fett tried to subdue the Jedi, but when Solo slammed a pole into the bounty hunter's jetpack, Boba tumbled into the man-eating pit. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Available for pre-order starting tomorrow, 10/16/2020 at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."