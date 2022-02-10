Boba Fett (Tython) Comes to Sideshow Collectibles with Premium Statue

The Book of Boba Fett finale has arrived, and it was one hell of miniseries to fill in the gaps between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian. Sideshow Collectibles is taking Star Wars fans back to the return of this legend with a new The Mandalorian inspired statue. Boba Fett is reclaiming his father's armor as he confronts Din Djarin on the planet of Tython and takes on the Empire one last time. Standing at 22" tall, this statue is highly detailed, showing off the weathered armor, and will even include an unmasked Boba Fett head sculpt. All of Boba's weapons make their appearance with his jetpack, graffi stick, pistol, and wrist rocket to show he means business. Any Star Wars collectors would love to have this statue in their collection, and this statue is set to release in February 2023. Pre-orders for Chapter 14 Boba Fett are priced at $650, located here, and take advantage of the payment plans if needed.

"I'm a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Like my father before me." Sideshow presents the Boba Fett Premium Format™ Figure, a Star Wars collectible inspired by the fan-favorite character's return in The Mandalorian. A former bounty hunter seeking to reclaim his ancestral armor, Boba Fett showed his battle prowess against advancing troopers during a confrontation with the Mandalorian and Grogu in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." The Boba Fett Premium Format Figure measures 22.38" tall and 15" wide, standing on a rocky Tython base, the site of the battle against Moff Gideon's Imperial forces. With his armor donned and weapons in hand, Boba Fett fights with honor and intensity to uphold his end of the deal with Din Djarin."

"The Boba Fett Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and features detailed paint application to recreate the weathered state of his salvaged armor. This polystone Star Wars statue includes both an unhelmeted and helmeted portrait, allowing you to unmask the infamous mercenary or complete his iconic look. Boba comes fully equipped for battle with his jetpack, a gaffi stick, and a blaster pistol. Finally, with intricate cloth-like textures and dynamic motion designed into the pants and sash of his costume, Boba Fett is ready to join the fight in your collection."