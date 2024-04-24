Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, spider-man

New MAFEX Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Figure Revealed

Medicom is back with some brand new MAFEX figures including the debut of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from No Way Home

Article Summary New MAFEX Spider-Man figure from No Way Home, capturing Tobey Maguire's iconic portrayal.

Includes three swappable heads and hands, plus a variety of web effects and accessories.

Expertly detailed, the figure stands at 6.29 inches with multiple points of articulation.

Available for pre-order at $104.99 for a December 2024 release, enhancing Spider-Man collections.

New webslinging fun has arrived from Medicom as a new Spider-Man: No Way Home MAFEX figure is on the way. The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is back as Peter Parker is back from the early 2000s with a new release. Step into the multiverse with the return of a class wallcrawler, which is packed with incredible detail, bringing the webhead to life right off the screen. Coming in at 6" tall, this release captures all the magic that Tobey Maguire brought to the screen for the first Spider-Man trilogy. His webbed suit is faithfully captured, and Medicom has included a variety of swappable parts and accessories.

This multiverses Spider-Man variant will include three swappable heads with masked and unmasked versions along with interchangeable hands. As for accessories, this will include a loose mask, a device to cure Sandman, a variety of web effects, and a Doctor Strange portal. This Spider-Man figure looks incredible, and No Way Home fans will surely not want to miss out on this release. Pre-orders for the No. 241 Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure are already live for $104.99, and he is set for a December 2024 release.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man MAFEX No.241

"Look out! Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has swung his way into the MAFEX universe! Inspired by his appearance in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, this figure includes multiple accessories and features premium articulation for dynamic poses. Don't miss out and order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Spider-Man: No Way Home film

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

3 Alternate heads Unmasked neutral head Unmasked smiling head Masked head

Alternate hands

2 Long web effects

2 Medium web effects

2 Short web effects

Device

Mask

Magic circle effect

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!