Jazewares Vault Gets Fishy with New Fortnite Frozen Fishstick 4-Pack

The Jazwares Vault is open once again as more limited edition collectibles have been revealed like the Fortnite Frozen Fishstick 4-Pack

Set includes Fan-Favorite Fishstick plus Frozen, Festive, and Gummy variants.

Each 4" figure boasts 28 points of articulation with unique weapons and back bling.

The exclusive collectible set is a must-have for Fortnite enthusiasts and collectors.

Things are about to get pretty fishy as Jazewares has opened the Vault once again, revealing new and exclusive collectibles. One of this week's new releases is a special limited edition figure set from the hit battle royale video game Fortnite. The Fortnite Frozen Fishstick Four Pack is here, featuring one of Fortnite's original characters with Fishstick. Four variants of Fishstick skins are squadding up for this set with the original Fishstick, the icy Frozen Fishstick, the festive Fa-La-La-La Fishstick, and the sweet Gummy Fishstick. Each figure will come in at 4" and will feature 28 points of articulation, with each getting a back bling and weapon accessory. It is time to go fishing for this Fortnite set that will be only available for a limited time, so get one while you can. The Frozen Fishstick set will be exclusive to the Jazwares Vault, and Fortnite fans can buy one right now for $50 online.

Squad Up with the Fortnite Frozen Fishstick 4-Pack

"The Fortnite Frozen Fishstick Four Pack is here to save you a trip to the seafood market. Nowhere else will you find all your favorite Fishstick styles wrapped and freshly packed into one unique serving. Make a fresh catch with the Fortnite Frozen Fishstick Four Pack. This deluxe set includes four highly poseable 4-inch action figures based on the popular styles of Fishstick, Frozen Fishstick, Fa-La-La-La Fishstick, and Gummy Fishstick (Blue). Each feature 28 points of articulation and come packed with back bling and a unique weapon accessory."

"The Frozen Fishstick Four Pack is only available for a limited time and exclusive to Jazwares Vault. Officially licensed Fortnite product from Jazwares. Ages 8+ These popular styles also come seasoned with a peppering of accessories including unique back bling and harvesting tools for each figure. The Frozen Fishstick Four Pack is exclusively available on Jazwares Vault and only available for a limited time, making it a must-have item for dedicated collectors of the line."

