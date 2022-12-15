Bring Home the Galaxy with Our Star Wars Holiday 2022 Gift Guide

We are mere weeks away from one of the biggest holidays of the year, Christmas! Santa and the elves are fast at work and getting ready to bring some of the best collectibles this year. To help Santa out, we have rounded out some of the best items Star Wars fans can add to their lists this year. It was a big year for Star Wars with plenty of Disney+ shows to keep our eyes glued to, like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett. Thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic collectibles to snag up this year besides figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines. From lightsabers to buildable sets, we picked the perfect items that Santa can help bring home to a galaxy near you.

Build the Galaxy with LEGO Star Wars

While watching new Galactic adventures unfold might be nice, building them can be even better. You can not have a holiday without LEGO, and there are plenty of incredible Star Wars sets to snag up this year. Some of my favorites have been the Dioramas with the Trench Run, Trash Compactor, and Dagobah Training. Each features smaller parts and is dedicated to more adult master builders allowing them to bring these iconic scenes to life like never before with fantastic detail. All of these can be found right here and vary between $69.99 – $89.99.

For fans who want more bang for their buck, the LEGO Star Wars is still the way to go. Some of the best parts of the film are the starships and vehicles, and with LEGO, they come to life right before your eyes, and you build them. For fans of The Clone Wars, the AT-TE Walker is exactly what you are looking for, with Commander Cody and his squad taking on Battle Droids. Build the devastation AT-TE and bring order to the battlefield with teamwork and an army of clones to help you get out of any tough situations. For fans who really want to go all out, then there is a line specifically dedicated to you. These sets come in at over $100, with the most expensive one coming in at $849.99. One of these adult-focused sets is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest, which comes in at 6,000 pieces, and will put your building skills to the test. The Razor Crest is a whopping $599.99, while the AT-TE comes in at $139.99, and both and the rest of the galaxy can be found here.

Star Wars Comes to Life with Black Series Replica Helmets

These next Star Wars collectibles are definitely something you will want Santa to put under the tree, thanks to Hasbro. Hasbro's The Black Series is more than just figures but replicas as well, and there are plenty to go around. Legendary Star Wars helmets come to life with this series, with legends like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, X-Wing Pilots, and much more coming to life. All of these feature electronic components, taking their detail and design to new levels with a one size fits all design. Some of these beauties are still available right here and will bring balance to the force in your collection today. The new Darth Vader is one of our top picks, with a new updated design from his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. This helmet and the rest can be found right here and May the Force be with whatever helmet you choose this holiday season.

Choose Your Path with Force FX Elite Lightsabers

Replica Star Wars helmets are one thing, but to truly wield the power of light and dark, you need a weapon to showcase it. Hasbro's Force FX Elite lightsabers are a thing of beauty, and every fan should at least own one. Two new lightsabers just released from the hit Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi as well. Updated versions of Obi-Wan and Vader's lightsabers are here and will make the ultimate gift this holiday. Unlike previous releases, these lightsabers feature some advanced LEDs and sound effects, making them the most realistic sabers to date.

Hasbro has even added updated modes into these beauties with battle clash effect, duel effect, battle sequence mode, and the personal favorite, progressive ignition. Each can be displayed with and without the blade, and while $278.99 might be a lot, they are worth it. From metal hilts, to different display options, and updated features, these are the lightsabers you are looking for. These designs are the future of the Force FX Elite line, so if you want more battle sequences to pair correctly, these are the models you will want. These and other Star Wars Force FX Elite lightsabers can be found right here and more!