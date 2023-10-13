Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Merciless Returns to McFarlane Toys with New Gold Label

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys debuts another Gold Label exclusive Batman figure

McFarlane Toys has returned to the Dark Multiverse with a new Dark Nights: Metal figure. Batman: The Merciless is back and is an evil and corrupted version of Batman who wields the powers of Ares, the God of War. In an alternate world, Bruce Wayne has the desire to win at all costs and even kill to end the battle with the God of War. After killing his love, Wonder Woman, the helm of Ares, costumes and corrupts the once Dark Knight into something worse and more powerful. McFarlane Toys has brought back the once Build-A-Figure as a new exclusive Gold Label figure. Batman: The Merciless will have a new Patina finish and will come with a new collectible card and display base. Besides the new finish, this figure is the same as its previous releases years ago and will be a nice addition for fans who missed it the first time around. Collectors can bring home this new God of War for $29.99, and it can be purchased right here and now.

Batman: The Merciless Patina (DC Multiverse) Gold Label

"From Earth -12 comes the bloodthirsty Merciless, a nightmarish fusion of Batman and Ares. Clad in blazing blue armor and wielding the God Killer sword, this member of the Dark Knights is a supremely powerful warmonger, taking all of the best tactical skills of Batman and pairing them with the might of Ares."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Merciless is featured in an exclusive patina paint armor.

Includes a sword, logo card stand and base.

Featured in an exclusive designer box.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

