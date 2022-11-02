Become Doctor Strange with the Cloak of Levitation Replica from Disney

We have seen plenty of replicas of iconic Marvel Studios items since the MCU arrived back in 2008. From helmets, shields, Infinity Stones, and much more, the MCU has been faithfully recreated for fans. However, fans are constantly getting surprised by new collectible replicas, especially if it is officially licensed. Well, Disney has a treat for Disney+ subscribers as they dish out a limited event at shopDisney featuring some exclusive collectibles. We have seen Captain Carter's shield in the line-up, but that was not all. Coming out of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation comes to life. That is right; the mystic arts have never looked so good as this beautifully recreated cloak comes to life. Disney went all out on this beauty, going Doctor Strange a faithful replica of its MCU design. Mystics will be able to snag up one of these for $99.99 right here, and they just have to be a Disney+ subscriber.

The Cloak of Levitation Comes Exclusively to shopDisney

"As the Supreme Sorcerer, you will look spellbinding in this Doctor Strange cloak. This finely detailed roleplay essential features intricate trim, an ornate shoulder pad, and full print lining. Inspired by the garment featured in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, the high collar and ornate metal clasp will complete the magical transformation."

Disney+ subscribers receive early access between 11/1 – 11/7/22. While supplies last.

Detailed roleplay accessory

Asymmetrical pieced design with contrasting printed fabric sections

Padded left shoulder segment with pieced elements and ruffled trim

Flocked detailing

Front placket edged with printed graphic trim

Pleats on front left shoulder and right back shoulder

Firm collar

Fully lined

Lining features allover print

Detailed metal clasp

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The bare necessities

Cloak shell without flocking: polyester satin

Cloak shell with flocking: polyester

Cloak lining: polyester satin

Inside collar: 1/8" foam / polyurethane

Hem: polyester

Collar part: polyester

Gold button: PP

Collar clasp: 100% metal

Back collar: polyester

Sewing seam (black thread): polyester

Imported