Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Joker is Back from 1989 with New McFarlane Toys Figure

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new villains are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary Jack Nicholson's 1989 Joker returns as a detailed 7-inch McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure.

The collectible features Joker's classic purple suit, top hat, and signature checkered pants.

Loaded with accessories, it includes swappable hair, multiple hands, megaphone, bat, and pistols.

Pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with the figure set to release in late March or early April 2026.

Chaos is about to erupt in Gotham City once again as McFarlane Toys debuts its latest DC collector edition figure. It is time to return to 1989 as the legendary Joker, portrayed by Jack Nicholson, comes to life. This version of the Joker is one of the most iconic interpretations of the character in cinema, alongside Heath Ledger. McFarlane Toys has brought to life many of these characters from the Tim Burton film, with Catwoman, Penguin, and multiple versions of Keaton's Batman.

However, every Batman needs a Joker, and they have delivered a truly impressive one that features in impressive sculpt, showing his purple jacket, purple top hat, and signature checkered pants. As for accessories, McFarlane Toys went all out for this release, as The Joker will come with swappable hair, a variety of hands, a megaphone, a baseball bat, and two pistols. This is a version of the Clown Prince of Crime that DC Comics fans have been waiting for, and pre-orders are already live. Set for a late March/ early April 2026 release, The Joker can be found on Fan Channel sites right now for $34.99.

The Joker (Batman) McFarlane Collectors Edition #57

"The Joker· possesses what must arguably be the most dangerous criminal mind on the planet. With no moral compass to speak of and a sick sense of humor that derives joy from witnessing the pain of others, the notorious Clown Prince of Crime is the smiling foil to the Batman's grim and serious demeanor. With a reputation as infamous as that of the Dark Knight", The Joker has became a one-man movement in the city of Gotham City·, attracting a sea of followers as he proceeds to indulge in unthinkable crimes that would give even the cruelest career criminal pause."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 4 extra hands, interchangeable hair, cane, bullhorn, novelty revolver, long barrel revolver and base

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