BRZRKR Gets His Own Diorama Statue from Diamond Select Toys

It looks like Diamond Select Toys is back once again with a new selection of collectibles from around the multiverse

Article Summary Discover the action-packed BRZRKR comic, co-created by Keanu Reeves, exploring the saga of an immortal warrior.

B., the unstoppable protagonist, tackles endless violence while searching for his mysterious origins.

Diamond Select Toys unveils a stunning 9-inch BRZRKR diorama statue, capturing modern-day B. in combat.

This highly detailed PVC collectible is now available for pre-order, set for an October 2025 release.

The comic BRZRKR debuted on March 3, 2021, through Boom! Studios, co-written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, and with art by Ron Garney. This hyper-violent, action-packed series introduced readers to B., an immortal warrior who is cursed with an endless cycle of bloodshed. The story dives into B.'s mysterious past, stretching over thousands of years he has been alive. Life has been rough, and he grapples with his violent existence while searching for meaning. As the series unfolds, we follow B. In modern times, he has become a government weapon, performing missions that no mortal could ever survive. He does this in exchange for help with unraveling the secrets of his origin.

BRZRKR has been going on for over 3 years now, and it is time to get some collectibles, some of which are actually on the way. Diamond Select Toys is delivering fans one of the first with a new PVC statue. B. is ready for some blood, and he is depicted in his modern-day combat gear with dual knives in hand. He is displayed on a pile of skulls, and the Diamond captured the BRZRKR artwork quite nicely here for this 9" tall statue. Pre-orders are already live online for $59.99 with a supposed October 2025 release.

BRZRKR Galler Diorama B (Modern) – PVC Diamond Select

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Through the ages, he has been at war, and now he's here in the present! This approximately 9-inch Gallery Diorama statue depicts B., the immortal star of the BRZRKR comics, in his modern-day combat gear, with a knife in each hand. Made of high-quality PVC, this dynamic statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

