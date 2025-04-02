Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, wolverine, x-men

Weapon X Wolverine Returns with New Marvel Legends Exclusive

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of a new Wolverine (Weapon X) exclusive

Exclusive Target release features iconic feral design, set for October 2025.

6-inch figure with swappable heads, hands, and removable mask.

Poseable and detailed, perfect for comic-inspired scenes and collections.

Weapon X transformed Logan from a fierce mutant fighter into an unstoppable killing machine. First revealed in Marvel Comics Presents #72 (1991), the Weapon X program forcibly bonded adamantium to Wolverine's skeleton, making him nearly indestructible. The experiment erased much of his memory, turning him into a mindless, feral weapon controlled by the program's handlers. Kept in a lab, subjected to constant pain and reprogramming, Logan eventually broke free, slaughtering his captors in a brutal rampage. This version of Wolverine, clad in a helmet with wires and tubes, represents his most animalistic state and has been a fan-favorite design for years.

Weapon X is now returning to Hasbro with a new Marvel Legends X-Men Retro Exclusive for Target. This new updated Wolverine sculpt brings the tech, the hair, and the feral version of Logan to life. He will feature two swappable heads with masked and unmasked, a variety of hands, and a removable mask. Wolverine (Weapon X) will be a Target Exclusive and is set for an October 2025 release with pre-orders TBA.

Marvel Legends – Wolverine (Weapon X) – Target Exclusive

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Exclusively at Target; available October 2025). Kidnapped by the Weapon X program, mutant Wolverine barely survives the brutal experiments that bond Adamantium to his skeleton and the mind control meant to turn him into a feral killer. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine (Weapon X) figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel comics, this collectible 6-inch scale X-Men figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 3 accessories, including 2 alternate clawless hands and alternate un-helmeted head. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes from the classic Weapon X storyline in Marvel Comics Presents on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

