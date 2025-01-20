Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Exclusive X-Factor Marvel Legends Jean Grey Coming Soon from Hasbro

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” including a founding member of the X-Men

Article Summary Hasbro unveils exclusive X-Factor Jean Grey Marvel Legends figure, debuting in Spring 2025.

Jean Grey's figure includes two swappable head sculpts and telekinesis accessory.

Target exclusive pre-order for Jean Grey figure priced at $24.99, featuring retro cardback design.

Marvel Legends Series delivers detailed, poseable collectibles, honoring X-Men's legacy.

It was not long ago that we covered Hasbo's new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave featuring the X-Men. One of those figures brought back Cyclops in his X-Factor uniform, and another is coming soon. X-Factor #1 (1986) was written by Bob Layton and illustrated by Jackson Guice. Resurrected after her apparent death as the Phoenix, Jean Grey rejoined her original X-Men teammates. Cyclops, Beast, Angel, and Iceman are together again as X-Factor, a team disguised as mutant hunters to secretly protect mutants. Jean Grey is now getting her own Marvel Legends figure, which will be released as a Target Exclusive.

Jean Grey features an Uncanny X-Men Retro card back design and will be showcased in her X-Factor costume (besides the yellow boots). Jean will come with two swappable head sculpts, allowing for a masked to free-flowing hair design. Other accessories consist of interchangeable hands and a fun telekinesis attachment for her head. It looks like X-Factor is back, and Jean Grey is set to arrive for pre-order exclusively at Target soon for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Jean Grey (X-Factor) Target Exclusive

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order details to follow soon; available Spring 2025 at Target). This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Jean Grey (X-Factor) from Marvel Comics. Features over 20 points of articulation and fully poseable head, arms, and legs and comes with 3 accessories. Includes collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design. Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build a Marvel multiverse on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

