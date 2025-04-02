Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Madame Masque & Crossbones Legend 2-Pack Revealed

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of some iconicMarvel Comics villains

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Marvel Legends 2-Pack featuring villains Madame Masque and Crossbones.

Exclusive set includes weapons, effects, and interchangeable heads for Masque and Crossbones.

This collectible pair releases Fall 2025 with pre-orders starting April 30 on Amazon for $49.99.

Bring Marvel Comics to life with detailed figures inspired by Iron Man and Captain America.

Madame Masque and Crossbones are two of Marvel's most ruthless villains, both serving as deadly enforcers in the criminal underworld. Madame Masque, aka Whitney Frost, is a brilliant strategist and master of disguise; she recently clashed with Spider-Man during the Marvel Comics Gang War event. Born into the Maggia crime syndicate, her signature golden mask hides the scars left by a tragic accident, making her a mysterious yet ruthless foe. Crossbones, aka Brock Rumlow, is usually known as one of the Red Skull's top assassins and played a key role in Marvel Comics The Death of Captain America storyline.

Both of these villains have been in tons of series throughout Marvel, and now they are coming to Marvel Legends with a new and exclusive 2-Pack. Releasing only on Amazon, Madame Masque and Crossbones are ready to put your heroes to the test with an impressive set that gives Masque two heads, golden guns, gun effects, and a briefcase full of cash. Crossbones will get a nice set of weapons, a knife, an explosion effect, and swappable hands to take down anyone in his path. This Marvel Comics villains 2-pack is set for a Fall 2025 release; pre-orders arrive online on April 30 at 1 PM EST for $49.99.

Marvel Legends 2-Pack – Marvel Comics Madame Masque & Crossbones

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on April 30 at 1PM ET on Amazon; available Fall 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends, Madame Masque, and Crossbones figures! These collectible figures are detailed to look like the iconic villains from Marvel's Iron Man and Captain America comics. These 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes packed with 18 accessories."

"Madame Masque includes an alternate head to swap between classic and modern looks, alternate hands, weapon accessories, "stolen" briefcase with money, 2 blast effects, 2 smoke effects and weapon accessories. Crossbones include alternate hands, knife, explosion effect, and weapon accessories. Reimagine Captain America or Iron Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

