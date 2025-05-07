Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Build Your Own Thestral Family with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once more with LEGO as they debut a brand new set that captures the magic

Thestrals were introduced into the Wizarding World with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. These mythical creatures are skeletal winged horses that can only be seen by those who have witnessed death. They have a very eerie appearance with black, bat-like wings, reptilian features, and almost a skeletal structure. Despite their looks, Thestrals are gentle and loyal creatures, and Harry Potter finally sees them after the death of Cedric Diggory.

Wizards and witches can now build their very own Thestral Family as LEGO debuts its latest Wizarding World set. Coming in at 548 pieces, these mythical creatures are nicely featured with brick-built details and stand 9.5" tall. An adult and baby Thestral are featured here and will have articulated wings, legs, and heads. This is a cute set that Harry Potter fans will surely want in their collection or bookshelves. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99 on LEGO with a June 1, 20205 release date

LEGO Harry Potter – Thestral Family

"Spark kids' imaginations with the first-ever brick-built Thestral family with these LEGO® Harry Potter™ mythical creature toy figures (76458). A wizard birthday present or holiday gift toy for girls, boys and any Harry Potter fans aged 10 and up, the set features adult and baby Thestral figures for nurture play."

"Each of the LEGO Harry Potter collectible figures has a posable head, wings and legs, and the adult Thestral has fabric wings that can be folded out for majestic flight poses. A small buildable tree hints at the Forbidden Forest™, where Thestrals live, to encourage creative storytelling. This LEGO animals set offers your young wizard, witch or Muggle™ a fun creative activity to enjoy solo or with friends, and the builds can be used with other LEGO Harry Potter toys (sold separately) to bring new play possibilities.

