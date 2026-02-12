Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: kayou, my little pony

A New My Little Pony Awaits with Kayou's Chase the Magic Campaign

Get ready to Chase the Magic as Kayou announces a new My Little Pony campaign for their collectible card game

Article Summary Kayou releases My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – Moon Edition 2 for its collectible card game in the U.S.

The set features 189 cards across 10 rarity levels, with stunning party and gala designs of the Mane 6 ponies.

Ultra-rare Zenith Rare cards offer a shot at the "Chase the Magic" sweepstakes for collectors and superfans.

Grand prize winner can create a new pony with My Little Pony comic artist Andy Price for future card sets.

Get ready to make My Little Pony history with Kayou, China's top collectibles and trading card company. The arrival of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – Moon Edition 2 is set for the U.S., timed to the 15th anniversary of Friendship is Magic. The set includes 189 collectible cards across 10 rarity levels, featuring the Mane 6 in dazzling party scenes, sparkling gemstone designs, and glamorous Grand Galloping Gala outfits. Collectors can even chase ultra-rare cards, including the Shining Celebration – Zenith Rare (ZR), Crystal Fantasy – Secret Rare (SC), and Shimmering Goldflow – Super Golden Rare (SGR) cards. That is not all, though, as fans can also find 20 cards autographed by artist Andy Price.

The icing on the cake, though, is that Kayou has launched the "Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes, giving fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The first 30 lucky fans who pull and verify a Shining Celebration Zenith Rare (ZR) card will qualify for a grand prize draw. The winner will be able to collaborate with Andy Price to design a brand-new pony character inspired by themselves. We were lucky enough to open two packs of the Moon Edition 2, and these cards are incredible, and the artwork is amazing. From holographs to gold-trimmed icons, ponies galore, My Little Pony fans will have a blast opening up each pack. Be sure to snag some up for yourself and check out the official rules through kayouofficial.com.

My Little Pony Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes Revealed

"To celebrate the launch, Kayou is introducing the "Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes, giving MY LITTLE PONY enthusiasts an unprecedented creative experience. The first 30 lucky fans who pull and verify a Shining Celebration –Zenith Rare (◇ZR)card will qualify for a grand prize draw. They will also have the opportunity to receive a free PSA grading by Kayou for their ◇ZR card, creating an elevated experience for true collectors.●To enter and verify, visit the official sweepstakes page on kayouofficial.com to upload photos of your card. Entrants will also ship the card for physical card verification."

"One grand-prize winner will collaborate with MY LITTLE PONY comic artist Andy Priceto design a brand-new pony character inspired by themselves. This special character will appear in the future edition of Kayou's MY LITTLE PONY products."

