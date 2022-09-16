Marvel Legends Ghost Rider Engine Of Vengeance HasLab Is Live

Marvel Legends fans and collectors have been teased for weeks, and this morning we finally got the reveal of the latest Legends HasLab project, the Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance. This is a to scale to six inch Marvel Legends vehicle is the one driven by the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider, who also comes with the car. All sorts of flame pieces, all with LED's to light it up, come with the car, and you can also easily remove them and make the car street legal with real tires. As for Reyes, he comes with his standard weapons, all with actual metal chains, and if they reach their 9,000 backer goal by next Friday, September 23rd, a human version of Robbie will be unlocked. However many tiers they end up including will also be Marvel Legends figures. Everything for the car is in the base offering. Check it out below, and back right here.

Marvel Legends Engine of Vengeance Details

"Marvel Legends is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Ghost Rider franchise with a new type of HasLab project: Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider and the Engine of Vengeance! 50 years ago, the supernatural super hero first rode off the pages of Marvel Comics and into the realm of Marvel legend. From Carter Slade to Johnny Blaze to Danny Ketch to Robbie Reyes, many names have taken on the Ghost Rider mantle, fueled by vengeance and a sick ride. The next Marvel Legends HasLab project will bring another Ghost Rider to life like never before, starring a vehicle unlike any on your shelf. With Hasbro Pulse, fans can bring the Spirit of Vengeance into our realm — and it won't even cost you your soul!"

Engine of Vengeance vehicle inspired by the supernatural muscle car in Marvel Comics All-New Ghost Rider (2014)

Premium 1:12 scale car design measuring approximately 18.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall

Vehicle fully equipped with 20 LEDs for scorching Hellfire light-up effects in tires, engine, grill, tailpipes, and driver's seat headrest (requires 3 AA batteries, not included)

6 flame trail effect pieces for tires and tailpipes

2 Brimstone Risers for dynamic car display

4 interchangeable tires and 1 additional engine to convert Engine of Vengeance from Hellfire Mode to Street Mode

Exclusive Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider 6-inch scale figure with comic-inspired accessories, including real metal chain

"If the HasLab Marvel Legends Engine of Vengeance campaign reaches its minimum goal of 9,000 backers before 11:59 PM ET on September 23, 2022, all project backers before the campaign ends on October 31, 2022 will receive the exclusive Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Human-Form 6-Inch scale figure."