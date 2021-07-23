Camo Storm Shadow Gets PX Exclusive G.I. Joe threezero Figure

Yo Joe! Threezero is back with another one of their Hasbro collaborations with a new G.I. Joe 1/6 scale articulated figure. This figure will be a PX Exclusive as Camo Storm Shadow is ready for his close-up with a 12" figure inspired by Hasbro's 1988 Storm Shadow V2 figure. This reverted Cobra agent is ready to help Snake Eyes as he finds what path he truly wants to be a part of. G.I. Joe fans will get a highly detailed and seamless creation with a hand-tailored outfit. Storm Shadow is fully loaded and will include swords, nunchucks, bow, and arrow, as well s the figure exclusive claws weapons. Priced at $189, collectors will be able to get him through their local comic book store or reserve one online here. Be sure to check out the rest of the threezero/Hasbro collab figures here.

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hasbro and threezero are excited to announce Camo Storm Shadow as the next in the G.I. Joe 1/6 scale articulated figures collection! Threezeros 1/6 scale Camo Storm Shadow figure is inspired by Hasbro's 1988 Storm Shadow v2 figure. In this iteration, fans imagine the time when Storm Shadow left COBRA and relocated to a remote mountain hideaway, occasionally joining Snake Eyes on special operative missions. Standing at 12" tall, the 1/6 scale Camo Storm Shadow collectible figure features their standard fully-articulated body with realistic seamless arms, fabric hand-tailored camouflage costume, and a high attention to detail."

"The 1/6 scale Camo Storm Shadow figure includes the full accessory loadout of the standard 1/6 scale Storm Shadow figure in addition to two fists with claws that are exclusive to this variant! The G.I. Joe 1/6 scale Camo Storm Shadow is exclusive to PREVIEWS in North America and the UK, and some will release in a small allotment available at Events throughout Asia. Final product may vary from prototype images."