Captain America Sam Wilson is Back with New Iron Studios MiniCo

Coming right off the screen of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America is back and ready for your shelve. Iron Studios has revealed their newest Marvel Studios MiniCo statue with Sam Wilson, who has taken up the mantle. We only have received 1 episode of Sam Wilson in his Captain America outfit, and I need more. Iron Studios has captured Cap's new debut with intense attention to detail and bright colors. The statues feature that unique MiniCo designs with the big headed sculpt, but it makes a perfect collectible for any home or office. Sam Wilson Captain America is priced at $39.99, releases in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Marvel Studios MiniCo statues also coming from Iron Studios to build up your MCU collection.

"With the vision enhanced by his combat goggles, the ability to fly at high speed with the agility of a true bird of prey, and ready with the legendary shield that is his friend and predecessor's symbol, Sam Wilson is the new sentinel of liberty of the MCU, with his new suit packed with stars and stripes, he now gains his stylized Toy Art version in the statue "Captain America – Sam Wilson – MiniCO", the first version of the charismatic winged hero Sam Wilson in the MiniCo format by Iron Studios!"

"One of Steve Roger's most loyal friends and allies, Sam was chosen by Rogers to be the new Captain America, receiving the indestructible shield from his partner's hands. Former known as the hero Falcon, he accepts the legacy and honors his friend by taking his place in the miniseries "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" of the Disney+ streaming service, and with his flight abilities added to the training he had with his new ally and partner Bucky Barnes, he becomes a formidable combatant."