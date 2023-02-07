Captain Jack Sparrow is Back with Kaiyodo's Revoltech Figure Line Prepare to set sail once again as Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is back with an updated Kaiyodo rerelease

Drink up me hearts, Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is back! Kaiyodo has announced that their popular Jack Sparrow Revoltech figure is ready for a new adventure with an updated re-release. Featuring improved joints, sculpt, and detail, this figure is exactly what fans need for the infamous pirate. Glory and the open sea await Pirates of the Caribbean fans will a dynamic display pirate ship base and themed accessories. Jack comes with a removable hat, sword, pistol, and a swappable hand to help him on his quests. Whether you are on Stranger Tides, looking for a Dead Man's Chest, or setting sail on the Black Pearl, this is the figure for you. The Pirates of the Caribbean Revoltech Jack Sparrow is priced at $109.99. He is set to arrive in July 2023 and pre-orders for him are already live and located right here.



Captain Jack Sparrow Returns to Kaiyodo's Revoltech

"Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" returns to Kaiyodo's "Revoltech" action-figure lineup with improved jointing for better posing! (Only the double joint at the figure's waist is the same as the earlier figure.) Takayuki Takeya's realistic modeling perfect captures Jack Sparrow's features, down to the dark circles around his eyes and even his expressive fingers. His outfit utilizes soft materials for a high amount of detail, perfectly expressing the textures of the different fabrics and enabling a wide range of poses. His removable tricorne hat, cutlass sword that can be pulled out of the waist-mounted scabbard, and a pistol are included too. The amazing pirate ship base is included too! Order yours today!"

[Figure Size]: Approximately 13.5cm tall

[Materials]: PVC, ABS, PA, POM

[Set Contents]:

Main figure

Hat

Sword

Gun

Interchangeable hand

Pirate ship base with flag