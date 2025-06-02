Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

Carbine Takes Charge with New Biker Mice From Mars Figure from Nacelle

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs 

Article Summary

  • Nacelle unveils Biker Mice from Mars Wave 2, featuring fan-favorite freedom fighter Carbine in figure form.
  • Carbine comes packed with accessories, including swappable heads, laser weapons, grenades, and a hot dog.
  • This new figure spotlights Carbine’s key role in the battle against the Plutarkian invaders on Mars.
  • Pre-orders for Carbine and other Wave 2 figures like Charley are live now on the Nacelle Store.

It was a surprise to see Nacelle putting the spotlight back on the Biker Mice From Mars with a new set of figures. Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo kicked off Wave 1 with each mouse getting released first, followed by their companion bikes. Now, Nacelle has unveiled that Wave 2 is on the way, including some fan-favorite allies and villains. One of which is Carbine, a high-ranking Martian freedom fighter and a key figure in the resistance against the Plutarkians. She has a personal connection to the Biker Mice, particularly with Throttle: her former flame.

While the Biker Mice fight for Earth, Carbine is still trying to save and take back Mars, and now she is coming to life with a new figure. Carbine is loaded with accessories, including three swappable heads and a variety of swappable weapons, such as a laser machine gun, laser pistol, and laser rifle. She will also feature some Martian-themed goodies, and do not forget the hot dog! Carbine is priced at $35.99, with pre-orders already live on the Nacelle Store along with other new releases like Charley!

Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 | Carbine

"Carbine, the steadfast and resilient general of the Martian Army, leads the charge against the evil Plutarkian invaders. Despite working for the Martian Government, she is also a longtime ally of the Freedom Fighters and the Biker Mice, particularly Throttle with whom she shares a complex, on-and-off relationship. Whether it's through official or covert operations, her fierce loyalty to Mars drives her relentless pursuit to restore the planet's once-lush landscapes, where Martian Squirrel Bats grazed on vibrant pink seed plants in harmony."

Box Contents

  • Carbine Action Figure
  • Martian Squirrel Bat and Crate
  • Martian Pink Seed Plant
  • 4 Martian Hand Grenades
  • Laser Machine Gun
  • Laser Rifle
  • Laser Pistol
  • 2 Interchangeable Heads – One with a Helmet!
  • 3 Sets of Interchangeable Hands
  • Hotdog

