Carbine Takes Charge with New Biker Mice From Mars Figure from Nacelle

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs

It was a surprise to see Nacelle putting the spotlight back on the Biker Mice From Mars with a new set of figures. Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo kicked off Wave 1 with each mouse getting released first, followed by their companion bikes. Now, Nacelle has unveiled that Wave 2 is on the way, including some fan-favorite allies and villains. One of which is Carbine, a high-ranking Martian freedom fighter and a key figure in the resistance against the Plutarkians. She has a personal connection to the Biker Mice, particularly with Throttle: her former flame.

While the Biker Mice fight for Earth, Carbine is still trying to save and take back Mars, and now she is coming to life with a new figure. Carbine is loaded with accessories, including three swappable heads and a variety of swappable weapons, such as a laser machine gun, laser pistol, and laser rifle. She will also feature some Martian-themed goodies, and do not forget the hot dog! Carbine is priced at $35.99, with pre-orders already live on the Nacelle Store along with other new releases like Charley!

Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 | Carbine

"Carbine, the steadfast and resilient general of the Martian Army, leads the charge against the evil Plutarkian invaders. Despite working for the Martian Government, she is also a longtime ally of the Freedom Fighters and the Biker Mice, particularly Throttle with whom she shares a complex, on-and-off relationship. Whether it's through official or covert operations, her fierce loyalty to Mars drives her relentless pursuit to restore the planet's once-lush landscapes, where Martian Squirrel Bats grazed on vibrant pink seed plants in harmony."

Box Contents

Carbine Action Figure

Martian Squirrel Bat and Crate

Martian Pink Seed Plant

4 Martian Hand Grenades

Laser Machine Gun

Laser Rifle

Laser Pistol

2 Interchangeable Heads – One with a Helmet!

3 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

Hotdog

