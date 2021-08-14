Build-A-Bear Reveals New Pokémon Plush With Eeveelution Espeon

Build-A-Bear Workshop has slowly been bringing the world of Pokémon to life with some amazing plush figures. We have seen so many so far with the original Kanto starters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur. Other uncommon Pokémon have also hit the store like Snubbull, Snorlax, Dragonite, and even an Eevee. It looks like more Eeveelutions are on the way as Build-A-Bear has revealed their new Espeon plush. This Jhoto version of Eevee can only occur when you train it in the daytime while building up your friendship. Once your Eevee is maxed out, one must evolve it during the daytime, and BAM, you have yourself an Espeon.

Build-A-Bear is helping trainers skip all of those daunting steps of evolution and giving them the ability to straight-up own an Espeon right out of the shop. This light purple pocket monster is adorable, and for $65.00, trainers will get their Espeon as well as a Cape and Sleeper outfit. Build-A-Bear has also included a soundbox in this version that has 5 Pokémon phrases fearing the creature's iconic voice dialog. I can imagine we will see a non-deluxe version of the Eevee later on in the actual Workshop. In the meantime, trainers can buy Espeon right here and now for $65, so do not miss out on this one.

"Espeon is one of the newest Eevee evolutions at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Catch lots of warm sunbeams alongside this weather-predicting Pokémon. This Psychic-type Pokémon has purple fur with large ears, a long tail and a circular red gem on its forehead. Pokémon Trainers will love this exclusive bundle which includes the mystical Espeon's purple cape, sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip! "

Price includes:

Espeon with 5-in-1 Sound

Espeon Cape

Espeon Sleeper

"Limit 5 per guest. This item cannot be purchased unstuffed, nor can stuffing adjustments be made. A scent cannot be placed inside this furry friend. Pokémon products are only available as exclusive bundles when purchasing online. These products may not be purchased separately."