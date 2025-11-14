Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Cast a Spell with Dr. Squatch and Their New Harry Potter Collection

Get ready to smell like the Wizarding World as Dr. Squatch debuts their newest collab with the magic of Harry Potter

Article Summary Dr. Squatch launches a magical Harry Potter soap collection inspired by the saga's legendary rivalry.

The Chosen One bricc features lemon zest, birchwood, and vanilla, capturing Harry Potter's courage.

You Know Who soap offers dark notes of bergamot, black tea, and oud, channeling forbidden power.

The collection is available in Destiny Duel 2-Pack, Fate-Forged 4-Pack, and Harry Potter 6-Pack bundles.

Dr. Squatch is stepping into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as they capture saga's greatest rivalry with a brand new drop. These magically crafted briccs are designed to embody light and darkness with the Harry Potter "The Chosen One & You Know Who" Collection. The Chosen One channels the courage of Harry Potter with a medium-grit blend scented with bright lemon zest, grounded by warm birchwood, and accented with vanilla. To counter such a magical and powerful spell, Dr. Squatch debuts its counterpart, You Know Who, a light-grit bar steeped in forbidden allure.

While Harry Potter's bar has Golden Jojoba Oil and Butcher's Broom Root, the Dark Lord's features notes of bergamot and black tea drift to help capture his dark pursuit of immortality. Enhanced with Corpse Flower Extract and Black Sand, the dark arts might be too powerful for one to ignore such an amazing smell. This new Harry Potter collection will be offered in a variety of ways, with the Destiny Duel 2-Pack, Fate-Forged 4-Pack, or even a Harry Potter 6-Pack, featuring some of the previous Hogwarts House bars. Be sure to check out the entire collection right now through Dr. Squatch.

Magic Comes to Life with New Dr. Squatch x Harry Potter Collab

"Unleash your destiny withThe Chosen One, a medium-grit bricc smelling of bravery and determination. While scents of bright lemon zest shimmer like enchanted light, notes of birchwood and vanilla ground your spirit. Bound with Golden Jojoba Oil & Butcher's Broom Root to soothe and Pumice to exfoliate, every wash is a wandless spell."

"Summon the darkness with You Know Who, a light-grit bricc that embraces forbidden power. Scents of bergamot and black tea swirl in shadows, while oud whispers immortality. Forged with Corpse Flower Extract and Black Sand to buff away dead skin, this cleanse is born not of virtue – but of pure, ruthless will."

