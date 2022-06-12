Collect Your Favorite Jurassic Park Dinos with The Noble Collection

Jurassic Park: Dominion has arrived, and that means more teeth and screams are heading our way. Some new dinosaurs are arriving this time around, as well as some classic ones from past films. Thankfully, The Noble Collection is here to help collectors preserve some of their favorite Jurassic Park dinosaurs with their newest set of collectibles. We have covered a lot of fantastic collectibles here from The Noble Collection, but this series right here is a truly remarkable one. So let us not wait any longer and walk among the dinos once again with an up-close look at these new Jurassic Park Creature Cases.

Jurassic Park is easily my favorite film of all time, and the T-Rex has always been one of my to dinosaurs. The film was a work of art and brought dinosaurs to the big screen and changed cinema as we know it. There were so many iconic dinosaurs in the film, and The Noble Collection has captured them in something I am calling Creature Cases. Three dinosaurs are here with the Velociraptor, the Dilophosaurus, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Each case features the Jurassic Park at the top logo, is removable, and will stand at a total of 7" tall. Each dinosaur is able to be taken out of the diorama for more display options with backdrops from the film showcased.

All three dinosaurs are nicely sculpted with diorama elements shown in each Creature Case. The Dilophosaurus is featured with his frill activated as he hates his next meal during the Dennis Nedry scene. The Velociraptors are showcased in the kitchen scene as they are on the hunt for Lex and Tim, with the bottom Raptor being able to be moved. Last but not least, the T-Rex is shown from the end of the film as the mighty dino roars with the banner fallen. Jurassic Park fans will love each one of these Creature Cases, and they feature quite a bit of display options for fans. The detail on each is nice and it is not over the top but simplistic enough to be appreciated by collectors.

The Noble Collection did a truly incredible job with this new one of Jurassic Park Creature Cases. We have seen them do this with their Harry Potter line, showing off iconic and legendary creatures from the film. Dinosaurs were easily the next best thing, and the Jurassic Park franchise has so many that they can cover. I do hope The Noble Collection can continue this line, and the T-Rex Case is easily the coolest Jurassic Park collectible I have seen in quite some time. I would love to see more Velociraptors, a Spinosaurus, and a couple of the other iconic park attractions in these beautifully crafted cases. All three of these dino Creature Cases are available for purchase right here at $35. They can also be found at your local Barnes & Noble right now.