Commander Steve Rogers Reporting for Duty with New Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

Hasbro has revealed a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming film The Marvels. This wave will consist of movie and comic book-inspired figures, consisting of seven figures in total. The wave will be a Build-A-Figure wave with The Totally Awesome Hulk a.k.a. Amadeus Cho coming to life. One of the comic book figures is Commander Steve Rogers donning the popular holo shield once again. After the Secret Invasion events, Norman Osborn forms the H.A.M.M.E.R agency, but corrupted by his Goblin tendencies, it becomes a deadly organization. Commander Steve Rogers takes control of the global security agency after his arrest, wearing a new suit and shield. The Hasbro team did a great job bringing this version of Captain America to life, and one the coolest figures in the wave. Commander Steve Rogers is priced at $24.99; he is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders arrive at today at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

Commander Steve Roger Reporting for Duty

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COMMANDER ROGERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Steve Rogers is chosen to take a lead role in global security after the dissolution of Norman Osbron's corrupt H.A.M.M.E.R. agency. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COMMANDER ROGERS figure. This quality 6-inch scale Commander Rogers figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comics! Includes figure, 1 comics-inspired accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

