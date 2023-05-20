Concept Han Solo Debuts with New Jumbo 12" Star Wars Figure Bring home the galaxy as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with even more impressive 12” tall retro figures from Star Wars

Gentle Giant Ltd. is continuing its impressive of Kenner-inspired Jumbo Star Wars figures. We recently saw that Indiana Jones is also getting the 12" retro treatment, which can be read about here. However, while we are not getting a new Indy figure, Han Solo is, and it is his concept design. Star Wars concept art is something special, and collectors always get a kick out of seeing them come to life. Created by the one and old Ralph McQuarrie, our favorite heroes looked very different when they were pitched. Han Solo was one show that originally had a beard, a blaster, an interesting look, and a lightsaber.

While we never actually got this figure in the original Star Wars Kenner designs, Gentle Giant Ltd. has faithfully given Star Wars fans one. Standing 12" tall, this figure will come in a resealable bolster case with a retro-style card back. He comes with his blaster, lightsaber, 5 points of articulation, and vinyl cape. Pre-orders for the Star Wars Han Solo (Concept) Jumbo Figure are live right here for $80 with a Q1 2024 release. Check out some of the other Star Wars Concept Jumbo figures as well like Darth Vader, seen here, and Luke Skywalker found here.

Concept Han Solo Comes to Life with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"STAR WARS CONCEPT HAN SOLO 12IN JUMBO FIGURE – A Gentle Giant LTD release! Travel back to the dawn of the Star Wars saga with the newest concept Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD! Han Solo, sporting his original beard as seen in the original Ralph McQuarrie artwork, stands approximately 12 inches tall with five points of articulation, plus lightsaber and blaster accessories. Inspired by the Kenner figures of old, it comes packaged on a full-color retro-style cardback, in a resealable blister case."