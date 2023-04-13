Indiana Jones Jumbo Figure and Golden Idol Replica Hit Gentle Giant Diamond Select Toys is joining in on the adventures of Indiana Jone as they debut an impressive selection of new collectibles

Just when you thought Gentle Giant Ltd. had delivered enough Indiana Jones collectibles, more have arrived. That is right, the world of Indiana has come to Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant with some impressive new releases. This time, a new Jumbo Kenner figure has arrived, capturing Indiana Jones in a classic action figure design from the 80s. Similar to Gentle Giant's Star Wars Jumbo figures, Indy will stand 12" tall, comes in a resealable blister card, and will include his pistol. As for the second reveal, the Golden Idol from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is back and is now a Vinyl Bank. Coming in at 8" tall, this replica puts the legacy treasure right in your hands with no deadly traps to get it. It can now guard your own treasure and will be a fun addition to any Indiana Jone collection. The Idol is priced at $39.99 (here), and the Jumbo figure is $80 (here), with both pieces set for a Q4 2023 release.

New Indiana Jones Treasure Debuts from Gentle Giant Ltd.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark™ – Indiana Jones™ Jumbo Figure – He's a blast from the past! This all-new figure of Indiana Jones is based on his 1982 Kenner appearance, but at a whopping 12-inch scale! With pouch and pistol, this fully accurate reproduction features 7 points of articulation, and comes packaged on a retro-style resealable blister card with a vintage-style cardback."

"Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Idol Vinyl Bank – Throw me the idol! The iconic golden idol from the beginning or Raiders of the Lost Ark is back, in vinyl bank form! Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this realistic bank is made of high-quality vinyl, with a coin slot on the back and a removable plug on the bottom. Giant boulder not included! It comes packaged in a full-color window box. SRP: $39.99."