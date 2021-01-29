Constantine Is Ready for a Bloody Good Time With Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is traveling to the dark side of the DC Comics Universe with their newest One: 12 Collective release. The Hellblazer himself Constantine, is ready for action with his newest collectible figure that is packed with detail and articulation. This is one DC Comics character that does not get a lot of time in the spotlight unless you are a fan of the television series DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The figure will feature 28 points of articulation and is packed with a huge set of accessories and swappable parts. For interchangeable pieces, Constantine will get four different head sculpts, a variety of hands, as well as a nice assortment of magic and fire effects. As for accessories, he will come with his iconic lighter, a chainsaw, sword, dagger, and more.

All of the promotional pictures do no depict the infamous DC Comics Constantine with guns or cigarettes. However, Mezco Toyz has assured fans to stay faithful with this One: 12 Collective figure teasing the possible ideas of extra accessories that will be on the way. The darker side of the DC Universe has always been interesting, and it is always a breath of fresh air when uncommon DC Comics heroes get collectibles. The 7" DC Comics One:12 Collective Constantine Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $100. He is expected to make his trip back from Hell between August and October 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are live and located here.

Constantine Is Here and He Is Bringing Hell With Him

"Cynic, con man, and sorcerer, John Constantine joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Constantine is dressed in his signature untidy button-down work shirt with a loosened necktie, slacks, Chelsea boots, and a removable overcoat. The streetwise Hellblazer features four head portraits that perfectly capture his cynical personality. Constantine is well-equipped to handle the supernatural, complete with the Moonblade, Twin Blade, cross relic, lighter with and without flame FX, mystical spell FX, tarot cards, multiple interchangeable hands, and much more. An infamous con artist, grifter, and thief, Constantine's moral compass is as gray as the London skies. His powers allow him to not only cheat death, but to trick the forces that govern Heaven and Hell. Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul as well as the earth itself."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CONSTANTINE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Fifteen (15) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of tarot card holding hands (L & R) (permanently affixed to hand) One (1) pair of flame holding hands (L & R) One (1) sword holding hand (R) Three (3) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Button-down work shirt

Necktie (removable)

Overcoat (removable)

Belt

Slacks

Chelsea boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Moonblade

One (1) Twin Blade

One (1) chainsaw

One (1) cross relic

One (1) lighter

One (1) lighter with flame FX

Four (4) spell effects (fits onto wrist or forearm)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Constantine figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.