Cowboy Marty McFly Arrives with Hot Toys Back to the Future Part III

Marty McFly must travel back in time to save Doc Brown once again, but this time we are going back to 1885. Back to the Future Part III is a legendary film taking our favorite time travelers back to the Wild West for a rotten' tootin' western adventure. Mart McFly is front and center this time as Hot Toys reveals their next Back to the Future 1/6th scale action figure. Hot Toys does not hold back other than this figure with Michael J. Fox head sculpt likeness, screen accurate tailored outfit, and an excellent set of accessories. Standing roughly 11.22 inches, Marty comes with a cowboy hat, brown poncho, scarf, and novelty items include a pistol, stove plate body armor, pie dish, hoverboard, and some framed photos. Recreate some iconic Back to the Future Part III scenes with this beauty, and he is priced at $270. Cowboy Marty McFly is set to release between January – March 2023, pre-orders are live here, and no word is known if a DeLorean is on the way. Great Scott!

"I brought you a little souvenir." – Doc Brown. Stranded in 1955, Marty McFly learns about the death of his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown in 1885 and must travel back in time to save him. With no fuel readily available for the DeLorean time machine, the two must figure how to escape the Old West before Emmett is murdered. A lot has changed in thirty years, but the love for Back to the Future has not dwindled. Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the new 1/6th scale Marty McFly collectible figure based on the final installment of Back to the Future trilogy."

"The stunningly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future III, featuring a newly developed head sculpt and cowboy hat with amazing likeness, screen accurate costume, a brown patterned poncho, cowboy scarf, an array of weapon and accessories including pistol, bullet proof stove plate, pie dish, framed photo from Doc Brown, photo of Doc's tomb, communicator with battery, hoverboard and a figure stand! Recreate the timeless scenes with the Marty McFly figure!"

The 1/6th scale Marty McFly Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future III

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Highly-detailed brown short hair sculpture with cowboy hat (non-detachable)

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of accessory holding hands

One (1) pistol holding right hand

One (1) gesture right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) dark brown colored poncho with patterns (with magnetic function)

One (1) brown colored patterned blazer

One (1) light grey colored striped shirt

One (1) ivory colored under shirt

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) brown colored belt with bullets and pistol holster

One (1) pair of brown boots

One (1) blue colored cowboy scarf

Weapon:

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) bullet proof stove plate with strap (wearable on figure)

One (1) pie dish

One (1) framed photo

One (1) photo of tombstone

One (1) communicator with battery

One (1) hoverboard

A figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate