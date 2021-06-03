Crash Bandicoot Aku Aku Mask Statues Coming From First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures has debuted a new set of statues from the hit video game and beloved franchise, Crash Bandicoot. It is time for Crash to sit this one out as Aku Aku Mask is getting a new set of mini statues. Three statues are being offered and can be displayed by themselves or as companion pieces to other Crash Bandicoot First 4 Figures statues. Standing 16" tall, the Aku Aku Mask is displayed on a jungle themed base, with each mask getting its own feature. The three statues consist of the colorful Standard Edition, a colorful Exclusive Edition with LED eyes, and lastly, the all powerful invisible Golden Edition with a golden Aku Aku Mask that also has the light-up LED eyes.

Each statue is loaded with color full detail; I just wish we got a sweet added sound effect that gives us that classic Ooga Booga phrase. Crash Bandicoot fans can even buy a 2-pack that gives collectors both exclusive and golden masks together. The Mini Aku Aku Mask statues from First 4 Figures are priced at $214.99 each, while the 2-pack gets a little discount at $399.99. They are set to all release between July – September 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to present the highly anticipated Crash Bandicoot™ – Mini Aku Aku Mask statue Aku Aku is the deuteragonist of the Crash Bandicoot™ franchise. He serves as the Bandicoot family's guardian and mentor as they set out on a quest to foil Doctor Neo Cortex's devious schemes. The levitating mask is possessed by the spirit of a witch doctor. He used to fend off evil when he was still amongst the living, hence his voluntary willingness to help Crash and his friends throughout their entire journey."

"In the game, Aku Aku has the ability to grant players second-chance opportunities and temporary invulnerability depending on the number of Aku Aku masks looted. Players will see Aku Aku by their side with all his splendid colors with one power-up collected and awards one death immunity before losing a life; Aku Aku turns gold and awards two immunities before losing a life with two power-ups collected; and lastly, Aku Aku is worn by the character and grants temporary but complete damage invulnerability with three power-ups collected. From his debut back in 1996 to his latest appearance in Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy in 2017, it is certain that Crash could not have succeeded in defeating Cortex and his evil minions without the help of the tiki mask by his side."

Crash Bandicoot™ – Mini Aku Aku Mask Editions comes with the following: