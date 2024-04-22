Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Comics, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars Marvel Comics Assassin Droid BT-1 Figure

The Dark Side of the Force is growing as some new collectibles are on the way as Hot Toys debuts a new Star Wars 1/6 scale assassin

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Star Wars BT-1 figure from Marvel Comics.

BT-1 is an astromech assassin droid with multiple weapons and articulation.

The collectible is priced at $220, with a release set for March 2025.

Pre-orders for the intricately detailed BT-1 model are available at Sideshow Collectibles.

It is almost time to return to a galaxy far, far away, as May the 4th is right around the corner for Star Wars fans. Hot Toys is getting a jump on the celebration with a brand new 1/6 scale figure that takes fans into the hit comic series from Marvel Comics. First introduced in Darth Vader #3 back in 2015, Star Wars fans were greeted to Doctor Aphra and her sinister droids. 0-0-0 and BT-1, who are truly some killer droids. Now,0 Hot Toys is bringing BT-1 to lif,e with Triple 0 coming in the future.

Bee Tee is astromech assassin droid created by the Galactic Empire that is loaded with an array of weapons. Coming in at 7.87" tall, Star Wars fans are getting a faithfully sculpted Bee Tee figure capturing his design right from the Marvel Comics Star Wars run. He will have a 360-degree rotating head, a retractable middle leg, and 7 points of articulation. As for weapons, Hot Toys included attachable flamethrower and missile launcher accessories, which will help him bring pain across the galaxy. The Star Wars BT-1 figure is priced at $220, he is set for a March 2025 release and pre-orders are live with Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Star Wars Assassin Droid BT-1 Comes to Hot Toys

"A hostile astromech droid, BT-1™ (Beetee) works with Doctor Aphra™ alongside the protocol droid 0-0-0 on destructive missions. The black metal-plated droid is heavily armed with flamethrowers and other destructive weapons. Droids hold a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fanatics, as the mechanical beings have become beloved characters within the Star Wars™ galaxy, and Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the BT-1™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure inspired by the classic comics!"

"The amazing Star Wars action figure is specially crafted with a meticulously crafted dome-shaped head, a highly detailed mechanical construction body with a retractable middle leg. It also comes with attachable weapons such as blaster cannon, missile and rocket launchers. Don't pass up on this opportunity to enhance your Star Wars collection with the remarkable blastomech droid!"

